Low wind chills early Friday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that gusty north winds will usher in some chilly weather for the end of the week. Wind chills early Friday will be down in the teens and 20s.

Clouds will be around early Friday, but gradually we should be getting back to sunshine heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s to begin the day, but by afternoon, much of the state will be in the 40s. And the winds will go down throughout the day.

Saturday will start cold, but afternoon highs will get back to the 50s as south winds pick up during the day.

Sunday will have less wind and temperatures will stay in the 50s. A strong cold front is still expected to arrive early next week, dropping most of the area back into the 30s and 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 27.

Sat: High: 56 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 42 Low: 21 Increasing clouds; a sprinkle or flurry. Windy.

Tue: High: 36 Low: 21 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Wed: High: 44 Low: 24 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 31 Partly cloudy.