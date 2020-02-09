Chilly week ahead

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it's going to get a little chilly for the week ahead.

Tonight, we'll have lows in the teens and 20s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Monday, highs will reach the low to mid 40s across the state. It will stay mostly cloudy with wind around 5-15 mph.

Flurries will be possible for southern Kansas late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.The sky will stay mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

A better chance for winter weather will arrive on Wednesday. This will start as a wintry mix early, turning to rain in the afternoon, then back to a wintry mix in the evening. This doesn't look like it will be a major winter storm, but some areas in central and eastern Kansas could get around 1-2" of snow before it all ends Wednesday night.

Sunshine will take over through the rest of the work week with highs in the 30s Thursday, the 40s Friday and the 50s on Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. High: 44.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Morning flurries then mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. High: 42.

Wed: High: 42. Low: 30. Rain/snow mix, then afternoon rain

Thu: High: 35. Low: 20. Mostly sunny

Fri: High: 46. Low: 22. Mostly sunny

Sat: High: 51. Low: 35. Partly cloudy, overnight showers

Sun: High: 53. Low: 33. Partly cloudy, overnight showers

