Chipotle is giving away free burritos all week

'Tis the season for giving! Chipotle is giving away free burritos this week.

Through Friday, the chain is dropping free burrito codes each day on Instagram. The first 500 people to text the code to 888-222 will be given a free entree.

The redemption codes are valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and there's a limit of one code per mobile number. Codes expire Dec. 31.

Once all 500 burritos are claimed, Chipotle will delete the post on its Instagram page .