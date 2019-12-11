Chipotle is giving away free burritos all week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) 'Tis the season for giving! Chipotle is giving away free burritos this week.
Through Friday, the chain is dropping free burrito codes each day on Instagram. The first 500 people to text the code to 888-222 will be given a free entree.
The redemption codes are valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and there's a limit of one code per mobile number. Codes expire Dec. 31.
Once all 500 burritos are claimed, Chipotle will delete the post on its Instagram page .
View this post on Instagram
Holiday Extravaganza starts now. For the next five days, we’ll be dropping free burrito codes on our feed. Follow 4 a holiday miracle ✨ . . OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Redemption codes available up to the stated limit to first participants who send their text. Must be 13 or older. Redemption codes valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1 redemption code per mobile number. Redemption code expires December 31, 2019. May not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void if reproduced, altered, or shared and where prohibited. Will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/holidayextravaganza.