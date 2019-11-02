'Choppers for Children' raises funds for organization helping sick, injured kids

An event was held Saturday morning to raise funds for an organization helping sick and injured children.

Choppers For Children is a volunteer-powered charity event in the form of a motorcycle show committed to raising funds for Lexi’s LAMB Foundation.

Lexi’s LAMB is a non-profit whose mission is to help sick and injured children while inpatient at local hospitals. They provide items and support that help bring a sense of comfort and normalcy while receiving inpatient care.

One man said the organization helped him and his daughter when they needed it.

"Mostly what prompted me to do this is I wanted to give back because that changed her whole attitude and her feeling about the hospital. She was no longer scared, she felt more at home and more comfortable," said Sean Miller.

Lexi’s LAMB has helped thousands of families.

