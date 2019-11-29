Christmas season in full swing with tree farm opening day in Maize

For many, the end of Thanksgiving kicks off the official start to the Christmas season. In celebration of that, Friday was opening day for Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm in Maize.

In addition to picking out Christmas trees, customers can enjoy several activities on the property in the 4000 block of North Tyler Road, including horse-drawn hayrack rides, an old bar Christmas shop and visits with Santa Claus.

"I see people coming back generation after generation now and they say, 'well, I was one-year-old when I started out here and now my child or my grandchild is one-year-old," Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm owner Bob Scott says. "It's been a long experience and very, very satisfying. It makes your heart warm."

The tree farm is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 14, Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through Dec. 15 and weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Dec. 13.

