Church of the Magdalen closes temporarily after priest tests positive for COVID-19

The Church of the Magdalen will temporarily close, at least the next two weeks, after one of its priests tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Wichita said the priest woke up ill Wednesday morning. After speaking with his doctor, he went in for a test and received a positive diagnosis.

The priest will quarantine for the next 10 days. Another parish priest, who lives with him, must quarantine for 14 days.

All Masses, confessions and Eucharistic Adoration have been canceled. Church live streams have been temporarily discontinued, but alternative links will be posted on the church's website.

The church was also forced to postpone a first communion scheduled for Sunday.

Eyewitness News spoke with church as it prepared to emerge from the stay-at-home order. Strict health guidelines were put in place when it opened its doors, including social distancing, encouraging masks and sanitizing hands before distributing Holy Communion.

Church leaders said they are working on a plan to stay safe moving forward.