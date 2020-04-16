Churches sue Kansas governor over executive order limiting gathering sizes

Two Baptist church pastors in Kansas are plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's executive order to include churches in the state's 10-person public-gathering limit.

At issue in the lawsuit isn't so much that churches are lumped into a "mass gathering" category, but rather that "(the order) carves out broad exemptions for 26 types of secular activities from this gathering ban, including bars, restaurants, libraries, shopping malls, retail establishments, and office spaces."

The lawsuit argues that Kelly's executive order singles out "churches and other religious services or activities" and does not take into account whether social distancing, hygiene, "and other efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 were practiced."

Last week, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt voiced support for churches meeting remotely rather than in-person, but concluded in a memo that criminalizing church gatherings of more than 10 violates the state's constitution.

The legislative coordinating council then voted 5-2 to overturn the executive order. Kelly responded, filing suit against the council and on Saturday (April 11), the Kansas Supreme Court made a ruling In Kelly's favor.

Plaintiffs identified in the suit are Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City and t he First Baptist Church in Dodge City. Facts listed in the lawsuit include each church's response to COVID-19 guidelines, including efforts to spread out seating to follow social-distancing rules, keeping doors propped open so people don't have to touch knobs, discouraging handshaking, offering face masks and suspending the passing of offering plates.

First Baptist Church held a drive-in church service, but some people moved indoors because of wind, saying they could not hear the service. Calvary Baptist held an indoor service with 21 people.

Both churches claim Kelly's order unfairly targeted them.

The lawsuit accuses Kelly's executive order of first-amendment violations, including encroachments on the right to assemble, right to freely exercise faith (with the limit on gathering together for corporate prayer) and on free-speech. A fourth count in the lawsuit argues the order is a violation of the Kansas Preservation of Religious Freedom Act.

The lawsuit requests a temporary restraining order prohibiting the State of Kansas from enforcing the portion of the executive order limiting church gatherings and asks for a judgement declaring that the order "violates the U.S. Constitution's Free Exercise, Free Speech, Right to Assemble, and Due Process Clauses," as well as the Kansas Religious Freedom Restoration Act.."

The churches seek compensation in court costs, attorney fees, and other relief as to which they may be entitled.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit also call for a jury trial.

"It is respectfully requested that the jury trial be held in Wichita, KS given its geographic proximity to all plaintiffs," the lawsuit says.