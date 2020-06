Circle High School is paying it forward by donating a truck full of perishable food items from Farms to Families to the community.

Free food boxes will be available for drive-through pick up at Circle High School, 905 Main Street, Towanda, Kan., from 8:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Anyone who needs a box is welcome and pick up for neighbors are also encouraged.