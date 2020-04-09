City of Mulvane responds to local cruising events, reminds people of 'stay at home' order

The City of Mulvane is reminding its citizens of the governor's stay at home order.

The city says unless you are essential personnel performing an essential duty, are commuting to an essential business or covered under an exemption; you should be at home per the order.

The city says a cruising event took place on April 4 and at some point drivers started speeding and left marks on the street.

"This behavior will not be tolerated, traffic laws and ordinances will be enforced to ensure public safety. Thank you for your cooperation," said the city.

Citizens are referred to Gov. Laura Kelly’s Order for questions: https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/EO20-16.pdf