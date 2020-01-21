City of Wichita, Wichita Public Schools prepare for latest winter storm

The City of Wichita and Wichita Public Schools are prepared for another round of winter weather scheduled to move into Kansas Tuesday evening.

Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says the wintry mix will change from rain to snow overnight creating slushy road conditions. While messy, Janssen says the storm should not cause major cancelations or delays.

The City of Wichita brought in its crews at 4 p.m. on Tuesday but says trucks would not be out on the streets until after the drive time home to treat the roads. The city says it would most likely not put down brine ahead of the forecasted rain because it would just wash it off. Crews will continue to use the same salt and sand mix as in previous storm events.

Classes will be in session on Wednesday for students in Wichita Public Schools. The district says it doesn't foresee a snow day with the current forecast. Any changes to the schedule will be communicated by 5 a.m. through ParentLink, the district website, on its official social media channels and through local media outlets.

You can make sure your contact information is up-to-date to receive ParentLink notifications by phone, text or email, go to http://bit.ly/2tqyAfj