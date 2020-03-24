City of Wichita announces stay-at-home plans

The City of Wichita is making the following changes to comply with the Sedgwick County Health Department’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The order will remain in effect for 30 days beginning Wednesday, March 25.

While Wichita and Sedgwick County have been fortunate thus far to avoid large numbers of positive cases, local medical advice strongly suggests the virus is quietly spreading through the community.

Below are additional changes being made by the City of Wichita to do its part to stop the spread of COVID-19:

City Hall – City Hall and other city buildings and facilities will be closed to the public. City facilities will remain open for employees delivering essential services but only when appropriate social distancing can be maintained. Remote work is being instituted for a number of employees.

Wichita Police – Wichita Police are focused on education rather than enforcement of this order. WPD is also directing residents with non-emergency questions or an officer response to call one of the four police substations. Staffing now runs 24/7 at all four stations until further notice. Please refer to the two news releases released by WPD today for additional details. You can find them at www.wichita.gov/coronavirus.

Wichita Public Library – Starting Wednesday, March 25 and continuing through the duration of the stay-at-home order, programs and meeting room rentals at all Library locations will be canceled. Telephone information service, including requests for e-cards for access to e-books, e-audiobooks and other online resources, will be available 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday at (316) 261-8500. Telephone service at branch libraries will be discontinued.

Wichita Golf – Wichita public golf courses will be closed. All current memberships will be put on hold and not re-billed until May 1. Any membership agreement submitted between March 20 – April 30 will be held, and processing will begin on May 1. Driving range passes will be extended 45 days, but current season passes will not be extended and will expire on their scheduled dates.

The City of Wichita’s previously announced closures remain in place. Sedgwick County will continuously monitor the situation and may revise the stay-at-home order date.

Please continue to check wichita.gov/coronavirus for the latest updates, information on building closures and other resources.