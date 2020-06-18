City of Wichita extends grace period for water shutoffs to July 1

Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple announced Thursday that the City of Wichita will not disconnect water for residents with unpaid bills this month.

The mayor said the disconnection grace period will run through July 1.

Whipple said anyone experiencing late payments or having trouble paying their water bill due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic should call 316-265-1300.

The mayor said if you can't pay your bill, you will be connected to community resources that may be able to help.