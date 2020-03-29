City of Wichita furloughs hundreds of employees amid pandemic

The City of Wichita furloughs more than 300 of its workers in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The furloughs will be in place from March 28th through April 23rd.

In an email, Wichita city officials tell 301 of its employees they will be placed on a temporary furlough. City council member, Becky Tuttle, said it wasn't an easy decision.

“We sent information to our employees on Friday and I do have to commend our city manager and all of our department heads who have done a really fantastic job of trying to work through this," said Tuttle. "This is an opportunity where we’ve banded together to make sure we’re taking care of our own.”

The city said due to the county's stay at home order and significant budget challenges, the city will temporary furlough a limited number of full-time and part time positions that aren't able to work remotely.

Tuttle said, “We do have employees within this city of Wichita that unfortunately can’t do their job from home. They need to be at the venue that they’re at, maybe they work at park and rec or they service at a library.”

Council woman Tuttle knows that putting these jobs on hold, like closing libraries, could have negative outcomes for the city, but ultimately public safety and limiting unnecessary socialization are top priorities.

The city said it will maintain it's contributions to these employee's benefits like health insurance and retirement.

Those workers can also use vacation time and sick leave during their furlough to maintain their current pay. City employees can also donate some of their own leave to help other employees in need.

“That’s what’s really heartwarming is to see that there are so many people who are willing to take care of each other and take care of our Wichita family during this really challenging time,” said Tuttle.

If you are one of those employees, the city says your supervisor will talk to you to help explain and provide more information.