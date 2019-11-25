City of Wichita granted $14.2 million to build new transit center

The City of Wichita will receive $14.2 million to build a replacement transit center "to meet current and future regional transportation needs."

The building will connect 17 bus routes, four circulator trolleys, commuter transit and "boost economic development in the West Bank area of the Arkansas River."

The funding was among several transit infrastructure grants announced nationwide on Monday. The money is meant to help "improve the safety and reliability of America’s bus systems and enhance mobility for transit riders," according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Money for the grant comes from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program. The program supports efforts to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment, as well as projects to purchase, rehabilitate, and construct bus-related facilities.

The U.S. Transportation says it received applications from 318 eligible projects totaling approximately $1.9 billion in funding requests, a total of 270 applicants in 43 states and territories received the funding.