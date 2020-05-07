City of Wichita launches emergency assistance program to help those struggling to pay rent, utilities

The coronavirus pandemic is more than a health crisis—it’s a financial crisis too.

The City of Wichita announced Thursday that it had launched an emergency assistance program to help those who live in Sedgwick County and have been struggling due the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you qualify, then we’ll be able to hopefully be able to give you a helping hand when it comes to your rent or utility bills when you fall behind,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said.

If you can’t pay rent or utilities, and you meet certain income guidelines, you can receive financial assistance from the city. All you have to do is call (316) 462-3775 or email wsccap@wichita.gov to see if you qualify for the Emergency Assistance Program.

On Tuesday, the Kansas Corporation Commission extended its emergency order suspending utility disconnects for nonpayment until May 31.