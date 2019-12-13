City of Wichita prepares for weekend wintry mix and snow

Wichita crews are already preparing for snow forecasted to head our way Sunday into Monday.

Storm Team 12 says the precipitation for portions of south-central Kansas could begin now with a wintry mix and transition into a slight amount of freezing rain.

Ben Nelson, the Senior Manager for Wichita Public Works, says crews have applied brine to the arterial routes and paid particular attention to areas that tend to ice over and are heavily traveled.

He said the brine minimizes the amount of snow and ice that sticks to the roadways.

City crews are on standby through the weekend if needed for a full response. That means 60 plow trucks with salt and sand spreaders on them will be deployed throughout 1,500 lane miles in the city. Crews will also work rotating 12-hour shifts.

Nelson said currently, the city dispatches crews out of three locations. You can track the plows on the city's website.

He said the most important thing is for drivers to be safe on their commute.

"We remind people to provide plenty of traveling distance and plenty of time especially Monday morning if the commute is affected by any snow or ice on the roadways," said Nelson. "And also pay close attention, provide plenty of room for emergency vehicles and or snowplows."

Nelson said the city is fully stocked on salt and sand and has a significant supply of salt in reserve.

