City of Wichita seeks feedback as it faces ‘unprecedented’ budget shortfall due to COVID-19

Like cities across the U.S., Wichita is facing what it describes as “an unprecedented budget shortfall” due to COVID-19.



City leaders say they’ll have to make difficult choices when it comes to deciding what expenses and programs to cut. Before making those calls, the city wants the public’s feedback now more than ever.

The city asks its residents to use the budget simulator on its website to show what services you would make cuts to.

“I think that with city government, you can’t really cut $11 million out without having some type of repercussions, without people feeling it, so it’s important,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said fo the city’s projected shortfall.

Whipple says, for now, Wichita is functioning on the assumption that no bill will come before Congress to assist with city deficits.

“There’s some talk about if there will be a bill that helps out cities, but we’re not Congress and we're planning as if nothing new will come out of Congress,” Whipple said. “We can’t use CARES Act money to backfill the loss of revenue due to COVID-19. The CARES Act can only be used for direct expenses related to COVID-19.

Wichita’s mayor says currently, the easiest cuts to make are to areas where the city is spending less than expected.

“For example, gas prices are lower and the gas budget was higher because prices were higher during projection, so we can sweep that money into the general fund,” Whipple said.

He said changes Wichita residents may notice include possible cutbacks on services like mowing, planting trees, and gardening. Before any formal decision is made, he says the feedback is crucial.

“The (budget) simulator is designed to help us determine what the values are for our residents. So not only does it allow them to make the cuts needed, but (it) also shows what people are looking for in their city government,” Whipple said.

The budget simulator is available on the City of Wichita’s website through this month. Adoption of the 2021-2022 budget is set for Aug. 11.

Important dates

• June 23: City of Wichita Social Media Town Hall

• July 14: City Manager Robert Layton’s 2021-2022 proposed budget presentation

• Aug. 4: Formal hearing on 2021-2022 proposed budget and 2021-2030 proposed capital improvement program

• Aug. 11: Adoption of 2021-2022 budget and 2021-2030 proposed capital improvement program

