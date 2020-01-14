City of Wichita seeks public input to improve transit

When it comes to getting around your community, Wichita's leadership seeks input for improvement.

A survey conducted by Wichita Transit, in coordination with the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WAMPO) aims to identify local interests "in an effort to better align routes, bus stops, and amenities with ridership patterns and regional priorities for walkability."

A public open house and mobile meetings are set from noon to 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Wichita Transit Center, 214 South Topeka Street.

"During these events, community members will be able to review exhibits that describe the existing transit system and provide comments on needs, challenges, and opportunities," the City of Wichita says. "The feedback will be used to provide recommendations on how the city should work to improve pedestrian access, safety, and comfort related to transit services."

You can also provide feedback through an online survey, available through Jan. 31.