City of Wichita to open two more golf courses Saturday

The City of Wichita will open Arthur B. Sim and Tex Consolver Golf Courses on Saturday.

The city said the same restrictions that are in place at Auburn Hills and MacDonald Golf Courses will still apply.

Restrictions include:

• Clubhouses are restricted to no more than 10 people at one time.

• No cash payments, only credit, debit or gift cards

• All golfers must practice social distancing of six feet or more

• Tee times must be booked in advance at golfwichita.com or over the phone. No walk-in tee times will be allowed

• No more than four golfers per group

• Tee times will be every 13 minutes

• Pulling flags from holes will not be allowed

• Cups on the green have been modified to eliminate the need to remove the ball from the hole

• There will be no scorecards or pencils; golfers can download the Golf Wichita app to keep score

• No ball washers, bunker rakes, benches, bag stands or drinking fountains on the course

• No restrooms available on the course

Golf cart rental for single riders will be allowed. Carts may now carry two riders if they are from the same household or rode to the course together. Walking during the round is still permitted.

The driving range at Tex Consolver and MacDonald will also open on May 23.

To ensure proper social distancing guidelines are being met, the merchandise stores will only allow three guests at a time to shop with the assistance of staff. All sales will be final and no returns will be accepted.

Restrooms are open and sanitized regularly. Take-out food will be sold consisting of bottled soda, beer, prepackaged food items and hot dogs.