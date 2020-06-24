City of Wichita: Pools, splash pads not likely to open this summer

The City of Wichita made a major announcement that may affect your summer plans. The city said it does not anticipate opening pools and splash pads until 2021.

The city gave three reasons for the decision:

1. The uncertainty still presented by COVID-19 – we have heard of outbreaks at pools in other communities and we want to keep residents and staff as safe as possible.

2. The budget shortfall caused by the pandemic requires us to prioritize services.

3. Keeping our pools and splash pads closed will allow the Aquatics Master Plan Renovations to be completed in time for the 2021 swim season.

Read more about the Aquatics Master Plan here: https://bit.ly/2B5xp95