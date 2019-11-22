City outlines street closures ahead of annual Turkey Trot in downtown Wichita

An annual race bringing thousands of participants to downtown Wichita returns Saturday morning and with it, come the road closures for a few hours.

The 44th Annual Wichita Turkey Trot , featuring one 10-mile and one 2-mile course, will keep streets closed from 7:15 a.m. to about 10:30 a.m.

Closures include the northbound lane of McLean Blvd from North Seneca to West Lincoln Street, West Lewis Street from McLean to South Wichita Street, Douglas Avenue from McLean to North Water Street, the eastbound lane of Douglas from South Waco Street to North Water, the southbound lane of North Waco Avenue from West 2nd Street to West Douglas, the eastbound lane of Central/ Veterans Parkway from Nims to North Waco and West 1st Street from McLean to North Waco.

With the southbound-lane closure of North Waco from West 2nd Street to West Douglas, the city says there will be a coned-off lane to allow shuttles and Drury Hotel guests through.

The Turkey Trot's 10-mile race starts at 7:45 a.m., followed by the 2-mile start at 8 a.m. Ten-mile-course runners will be crossing Seneca on North McLean from about 7:50 a.m. to 8:05 a.m., the city says. They say everything else will be on river/bike paths.