Cleaning company offers tips to prepare your home for Thanksgiving

When it comes to preparing your home to host guests on Thanksgiving, Rae Lynn Hieber with cleaning company, Merry Maids, says what's most important is that your home feels welcoming.

Image Source: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / MGN

She says that welcoming feeling should start when your guests walk through the front door.

"Your entrance is clean and a wonderful fragrance in your home," Hieber says.

When cleaning your home, she says you should think about the visual,, the smell and the touch, paying attention to finer details in your kitchen, living room and dining room. This includes clearing kitchen counters of hard-to-spot spots on the counter where dry food may be hiding.

Hieber says you need to use different towels for every room you're cleaning to avoid cross-contamination.

"You wouldn't want to use the same towel you use in your bathroom in the kitchen, she says.

