Cleared to reopen, gyms make safety adjustments due to COVID-19

The first day in Phase 1.5, of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's plan to reopen the Kansas economy gave more businesses the opportunity to reopen, but not without restrictions.

Salons and barbershops are back open by appointment only. Gyms also have the green light to reopen, but not without some significant changes from business as usual.

Temperature checks and hand sanitizer are now part of workout routines across the state as gyms again open their doors.

"Relief is the word that I would use. It's been nice to see people and their smiling faces come back through the door,"says Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center Managing Partner Matt Lillie.

While getting members back through the door is a start, Lillie cautions things will look different for the long run. He says members who check in for a workout will have their temperature taken, along with a simple health questionnaire. It's all part of new precautions needed to keep members safe in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For us, it's always been prepare, prepare, prepare," Lillie says. "And we have already had good cleaning processes, but now we are taking them to the next level."

Lillie says Opti-Life is keeping the number of people inside its facility to a minimum by using an app. Through it, members can reserve an area in the gym for one hour at a time. That way, people can maintain social distancing while working out.

Lillie says while it's nice to be open again, the two-month hiatus gave Opti-Life's staff a chance to revamp their cleaning efforts moving forward. He notes the time off was tough from a business perspective and he hopes people will continue to support local businesses as they continue to reopen.

"It's going to be tough to come back from this. There are a lot of businesses that won't make it," Lillie says. "Spend your money where you are getting valued is what I would say."