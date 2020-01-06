Clearing skies and cooler conditions today

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be a shade cooler than Sunday, but it’s hard to argue with high temperatures in the low 50s during early January. A brisk northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph will keep feels like temperatures in the 40s, but bright blue skies will erase some of the chill.

After a clear and cold night, warmer weather moves in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will top-out in the 50s both days with an outside chance of 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

The wind will become an issue by midweek with some of Kansas going under and Advisory and or Warning.

Our next weather maker will move in late this week and its delivery will come in two installments. A chance of showers on Thursday, mainly across eastern Kansas, will be replaced by a second round of rain and snow Friday. However, nothing heavy is expected at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Clearing and cooler. Wind: SE/NW 10-20. High: 52.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 31.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 43. Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 58. Low: 33. Windy; chance of afternoon showers.

Fri: High: 42. Low: 22. Windy with a chance of rain changing to snow.

Sat: High: 44. Low: 24. Flurries early, then mostly sunny and still windy.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 29. Mostly sunny and warmer.