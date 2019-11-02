Clearwater Elementary students raise over $8K for Kansas Honor Flight

Clearwater Elementary students make us Kansas Proud for raising funds to help send veterans on a Kansas Honor Flight.

Students spent the whole month of October raising the funds. The whole school participated and they raised over $8,000 to fully fund ten veterans to go on a Kansas honor flight to Washington D.C.

The elementary school consists of 325 students and 70 of them were able to attend the event.

The principal says it was a class competition and whoever got to raise the most money had the chance to come and greet the veterans.

Veterans say this was a very special experience.

"Fantastic. Couldn't have had a better experience in my life. We saw a lot. The weather was great, rained on us a little bit. Most of the time we were on the bus when we were rained on, but whenever we stopped it seemed like God was with us and stopped the rain," said Steven Neace.

Clearwater elementary says this is the first time the school has raised money for a Kansas Honor Flight.