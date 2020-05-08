Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reports 61 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

A total of 61 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported at the Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Of the total cases, 47 are residents and 14 are staff. The Center reports 35 residents and all staff have recovered from COVID-19. Eight people have died from the disease at the facility.

Eighteen people have died from COVID-19 in Sedgwick County.

The county says once the cluster was identified, facility officials tested all residents for COVID-19. Staff may be tested for the disease through the Sedgwick County Health Department by calling 2-1-1 or a primary doctor.