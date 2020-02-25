Clearwater man comes up with solution to solve flooding issues in home

With well-above average rainfall last year came a problem with flooding in several homes in south Sedgwick County. The situation left some local residents looking for answers on how to keep their homes dry.

Clearwater resident David Lindal uses a two sump-pump approach to keep his basement dry, addressing a problem he's faced since he moved into his house in the late 1980s.

"It's been worst the last four years," he says. "Last year was the worst. Between May and June, we had over 16 inches of rain and it has nowhere to go, so it was going through my floor, and I was shop-vacing out anywhere between 50 and 150 gallons every hour out of my basement."

Lindal says he put pipes underneath the floor in his basement, which directs the rainwater to the sump pump.

"I knew it was going to work. The water had to go somewhere, so that's why the pipe is under the floor," he says. "And it had to work because (the water) has somewhere to go."

Lindal got the idea for the project from a contractor. It cost him about $1,100. It's money well spent, he says as it helps relieve stress about flooding when it rains.