Cloud County Commission fires 4 from jail staff

Cloud County commissioners fired four staff members from the county jail in Concordia, but did not say if this concerns a KBI investigation concerning the sheriff's office or the Cloud County law enforcement center canceling all of its credit cards and having them reissued.

In December, the KBI served warrants at the center as it investigates potential misconduct by sheriff's office employees. Eyewitness News sister station WIBW reports from the KBI that no arrests have been made in this case.

The KBI investigation started on June 4, 2019.