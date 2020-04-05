Clouds and fog move out by afternoon

Cloudy skies across most of Kansas this morning with dense fog in parts of SW-Kansas. Clouds will stick around through at least Noon with some sunshine expected through the afternoon. Controlled burning across the Flint Hills is creating smokey conditions for central Kansas. Highs will reach the 60s for most of Kansas with low 70s expected in the far western part of the state.

Mild overnight with clouds moving back in to central Kansas, lows will range from the upper 30s in northwest Kansas, to the 50s for central and eastern Kansas.

Monday looks much warmer with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. South winds will get gusty through the afternoon with gusts of 30-35 m.p.h. possible. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 70s for most with a few locations reaching the lower 80s. The warm weather trend will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

A cold front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday and temperatures will take a nose-dive. There is a slight chance of showers throughout the day, however most areas should remain dry. Highs Thursday in to Friday will drop into the 50s and low 60s. Easter Weekend stays mainly dry with a slight chance of showers Saturday morning and again Sunday night. Highs will be in the 60s. Right now Easter Morning looks chilly, but dry.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Wind: SE/S 5-15; gusty. Low: 61.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 54.

Monday: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 58.

Tue: High: 82 Sunny and warm.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 54 Mostly sunny, cloudy overnight.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy, much cooler. Slight chance of showers.

Fri. High: 63 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sat. High: 65 Low: 42 Early morning shower, otherwise partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun. High: 62 Low: 40 Partly cloudy, overnight shower possible.