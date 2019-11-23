Clouds moving out, sunshine and warmer this weekend

Clouds will be moving out early this morning, with sunny skies dominating the state by afternoon. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Clear and cold tonight. Lows in the 20s to near 30.

Look for even warmer weather to arrive by Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine and light west or southwest winds.

There's still a chance for some light rain or snow next Tuesday. It does not look like a major storm and should be gone by Tuesday night. Accumulations of snow look minor at this time, but temperatures will be cooling back down by Wednesday and Thanksgiving, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Today: Becoming sunny. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 51.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 63.

Tomorrow night: Mostly Clear. Wind: SW 2-5. Low: 34.

Mon: High: 60 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 37 Turning cloudy, windy; slight chance for rain/drizzle.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 30 Cloudy; breezy. Light rain/snow possible by evening.

Thu: High: 52 Low: 37 Cloudy to mostly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy and windy. A few rain showers

Sat: High: 60 Low: 45 Mostly cloudy and windy.