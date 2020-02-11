Cloudy, but peaceful weather for your Tuesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says one weather maker is on the way out and another one is on the way in. However, the second storm system won’t arrive until Wednesday leaving us tranquil today. More clouds than sunshine will keep temperatures colder than normal, generally in the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

A more significant weather maker is expected to move through the area late tonight and Wednesday. While the northwest part of the state won’t see an impact, a wintry mix is likely across southern and eastern Kansas. Some light snowfall accumulation is possible, especially along and south of the Turnpike, but this does not look like a major event.

Arctic air will arrive on Thursday, with lows in the teens and highs in the 20s and 30s, but its visit will be brief. Highs in the 40s on Valentine’s Day will be replaced by highs in the 50s and 60s this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More clouds than sun. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 46.

Tonight: Cloudy; chance of snow late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Chance of snow; changing to a wintry mix. Wind: SE/N 5-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Blustery with a few flurries. Wind: N 15-25g. Low: 15.

Thu: High: 38. Low: 14. Mostly sunny; breezy and cold.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 34. Mostly sunny; not as cold.

Sat: High: 54. Low: 36. Mix of sun and clouds; breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 61. Low: 42. Partly cloudy; even warmer.

Mon: High: 58. Low: 34. More clouds than sun; breezy.