Cloudy foggy Sunday, more storms by Monday night

Today, rain chances will end early across southern Kansas with linger showers north and east. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s for most of the state. The sky will become mostly sunny in western Kansas, but the clouds will stick around through the day for central and eastern Kansas.

The sky stays partly cloudy to mostly cloudy through Monday with highs back in the 60s for most of the state. By Monday night, more storms are on the way, some possibly severe. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be in southern Kansas late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. You'll want to stay weather aware Monday night, and make sure you have a method to receive weather alerts (like the Storm Team 12 App). Any severe storms will be capable of producing large hail. There is a tornado threat with this weather system, however mainly across Oklahoma into north Texas.

Rain will end Tuesday morning, we'll become mostly sunny with highs in the 60s, warming into the 70s by Wednesday. A slight chance of showers on Thursday night, otherwise we remain dry through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning showers, then cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 55.

Tonight: Cloudy to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 38.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 65.

Monday night: Scattered showers and storms late, some strong to severe. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 50.

Tue: High: 69 AM showers, becoming mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 47 Sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 61 Low: 46 Mostly cloudy with overnight isolated showers/storms.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 45 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 40 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 38 Partly cloudy.