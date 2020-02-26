Coach Andy Reid sends note to family of Chiefs fan who died in Miami

The family of a Kansas City Chiefs fan who died the day of the Super Bowl received a special note from head coach Andy Reid.

Peggy Walker O'Donnell posted a photo on her Facebook page showing the card.

"Just another sweet reminder that God is a God of details. It came on my birthday ❤️," said O'Donnell.

In her post, she said she and her husband were "in Miami/Ft. Lauderdale to watch the Chiefs— hoping to get tickets for the Super Bowl — when the Lord called Mike HOME unexpectedly."

Michael O'Donnell Sr. was the father of Sedgwick County Commissioner, Michael O'Donnell II. After his death. the commissioner told Eyewitness News his father loved the Chiefs and traveled to the game in hopes of seeing the team's first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

"My dad is there in heaven watching the Chiefs and bringing them across because he has been waiting for that forever," said O’Donnell II.

The Chiefs went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers 27-17.