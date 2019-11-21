Coffee shops come together in Wichita for 'best pumpkin-spice latte' contest

A friendly, fall competition among local coffee shops Thursday thought to settle the question: which shop makes the best pumpkin spice latte?

Reverie Coffee Roasters announced the city's first Pumpkin Spice Showdown. Representatives of local coffee shops (and one shop from Manhattan) came together to show off their varieties of the popular fall treat. A trio of judges for the competition included Wichita Eagle dining reporter/columnist Denise Neil.

Participating cafes included Reverie, Jane's Landing, Little Lion, Ecclesia, Sunflower Espresso, and Arrow Coffee, out of Manhattan.

"I first decided to ask a few friends if they would be willing to participate and they all unanimously said 'yes,' says Reverie owner Andrew Gough. "So, we kind of formed the event out of, we knew that people would be interested in doing it. I had buy-in before we even published that we were doing it."

Judges scored the lattes based on appearance, presentation and taste. Reverie hosted the competition at its shop on East Douglas.