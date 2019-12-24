Coffeyville man dies after chase, crash in SE Kansas

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a Coffeyville man died after losing control of his truck and crashing during a chase a little before noon Monday in the county.

The sheriff's office says this started about 11:38 a.m. Monday with Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responding to the scene where a vehicle hit a deer.

"The deputy's patrol cars were parked along (County Road) 4300 with their emergency lights active when a black Dodge Ram 2500 struck their patrol cars head-on, disabling one and damaging the other," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says.

The truck fled the scene, leading to the pursuit. The sheriff's office says the driver of the Dodge Ram refused to stop as the truck traveled north at a high rate of speed. At a point where a county road changes from pavement to gravel, the driver lost control, leading to the fatal crash. The truck went into a ditch where it struck multiple trees, the sheriff's office says.

The driver, Robert Scott Jackson, of Coffeyville, died at the scene.