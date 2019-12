A Colby woman was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Thomas County.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. about one mile east of K25.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2004 Ford Taurus was headed northbound on Country Club Road south of U24 when it failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a 2011 Ford Expedition.

The driver of the Taurus, Joy Davis, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people in the Expedition were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.