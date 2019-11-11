Cold air, high winds lead to power outages across Kansas

As the arctic blast moved into Kansas on Monday, it brought with it strong winds and even ice in some parts of the state.

We have seen more than a dozen power flashes near Goddard this morning. We finally caught this one on video. ~ Kristen Boxman

Eyewitness News was near Goddard Monday morning when our cameras captured more than a dozen power flashes. About an hour later, our crews could see power lines galloping up and down thanks to the high winds.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jake Dunne reported wind gusts around 50-55 mph, just below severe storm wind criteria (58 mph) in parts of the state.

Evergy (formerly Westar Energy) said power had been knocked out to a few thousand customers around Wichita.

Around 10:49 a.m. nearly 2,000 people lost power in east Wichita, near Kellogg and Greenwich. Power was expected to be restored in about two hours, according to Evergy's online outage map.

The power company said the weather was to blame.

"Wind and ice combined today caused scattered power outages. With windy conditions, even a light coating of ice can make lines more likely to gallop or break," said the company in a brief statement.

High winds weren't the only story for Monday. Temperatures that dropped below freezing led to the cancellation of local Veterans Day events that were scheduled to take place outdoors.