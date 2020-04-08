Cold front brings big changes to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne a cold front will cruise through the state today, but it won’t impact the Wichita area until tonight and Thursday. While south-central Kansas climbs into the 80s this afternoon, it will be over 20 degrees cooler in the northwest corner of the state.

With limited moisture to work with, the cold front isn’t expected to produce any kind of rainfall. Aside from passing clouds and much cooler temperatures, Thursday and Friday should be quiet days across Kansas.

A stronger storm system is headed our way for the holiday weekend. A warm and wet Saturday should transition into a colder and snowy (for parts of Kansas) Sunday. While it’s too early to know the exact details regarding our weekend weather maker, some snowfall is possible across west/north Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; becoming breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; much cooler. Wind: N 5-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 36.

Fri: High: 57. Low: 48. Increasing clouds.

Sat: High: 67. Low: 53. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Sun: High: 58. Low: 35. Rain likely; windy and cooler.

Mon: High: 47. Low: 28. Rain/snow showers early; windy and colder.

Tue: High: 52. Low: 33. Mostly cloudy; continued cool.