Cold front brings cooler conditions back to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a colder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s and this afternoon will follow suit. The past two days have been in the 70s and 80s, today and Friday we only warm into the 50s and 60s.

Despite a general increase in cloud cover today and tomorrow, precipitation is not expected. That changes this weekend as the next big event impacts our Easter plans. Showers, storms and temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Saturday will be replaced by a windy and much colder Sunday. Some snow is possible on Easter and Sunday night, but accumulation looks light, if any at all.

Next week looks unseasonably chilly. Overnight temperatures in the in the 20s and 30s will only warm into the 40s and 50s during the day. In other words, Kansas can expect temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy; much cooler. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 64.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 46.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 55. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Sun: High: 58. Low: 27. Windy with rain showers; some snow may mix in.

Mon: High: 49. Low: 29. Clearing skies; breezy and chilly

Tue: High: 54. Low: 34. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 35. Partly cloudy; not as cool.