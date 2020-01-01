Cold front puts an end to the warm weather

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says a cold front will move through the state tonight, putting an end to the warm weather.

A few showers will be possible through the evening as the cold front moves into the state. These showers will be spotty and light, leaving little impact on the state. Tonight, lows will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow, behind the front, highs will drop into the 40s for the west and the low 50s for central and eastern Kansas. The wind will be mild through the day with a mostly cloudy sky.

Light snow showers will be possible in northeastern Kansas on Friday, leaving under a half of an inch of accumulation. This looks like it will stay to our east, but it will get cooler, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunshine will return for the weekend with highs back in the 50s by Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/N 5-10. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 31.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 44.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 26 Sunny.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 32 Sunny.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 46 Low: 27 Sunny.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 27 Sunny.

