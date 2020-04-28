Cold front to bring storms to Kansas today

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Doppler radar is relatively quiet now, but that will soon change as a cold front marches across the state. Midday showers and storms over central Kansas should mature into severe thunderstorms along and southeast of the turnpike this afternoon. While strong storms are possible in Wichita, the large hail and damaging wind threat should be southeast of the city.

Behind the cold front, we are in for a sunny, windy, and cooler Wednesday. However, high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s are above average for late April.

Toasty temperatures are on tap late this week as highs climb into the 80s and 90s on Thursday and Friday. A weather pattern change will arrive this weekend, although the exact details are to be determined. Showers and storms should give way to cooler temperatures on Sunday into early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms. Wind: SW/N 10-20. High: 84.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy, and cooler. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 47.

Thu: High: 79. Low: 60. Mostly sunny and warm.

Fri: High: 89. Low: 63. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: High: 87. Low: 62. Partly cloudy; continued hot.

Sun: High: 79. Low: 54. Cooler with showers/storms, mainly in the morning.

Mon: High: 82. Low: 57. Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon storms.