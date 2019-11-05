Cold morning, but beautiful day on tap for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Any leftover clouds will soon clear and then we’re on our way into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

A strong cold front will move into northwest Kansas tonight before marching across the rest of the state on Wednesday. Areas ahead of the front will climb into the 50s and 60s before much colder weather moves in Wednesday night and Thursday.

A light rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening should persist into Wednesday night before ending on Thursday morning. Central Kansas may see a light wintry mix Wednesday night, however nothing significant is expected. Temperatures will struggle to leave the 30s on Thursday, but warmer weather quickly returns on Friday and Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 61.

Tonight: Clear skies, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain late. Wind: S 10-20. High: 63.

Tomorrow Night: Occasional light rain. Wind: N 15-25g. Low: 35.

Thu: High: 44. Low: 24. Windy and much colder with clearing skies.

Fri: High: 52. Low: 34. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 67. Low: 39. Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 40. Low: 23. Increasing clouds, afternoon flurries.

Mon: High: 37. Low: 17. Partly cloudy.