Cold start, but warming up for your Tuesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a clear and cold start to the day, but that will soon change. Sunny skies, a light west wind, and highs in the 60s are on tap for our Tuesday afternoon.

Our weather will be on repeat most of the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s will climb into 60s under mainly sunny skies. The bonus will be a relatively light breeze.

The next significant storm system won’t impact the state until Sunday afternoon, if not early next week. Before it arrives, conditions will be windy and warm on Friday and Saturday followed by a chance of rain on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: NW/W 5-10. High: 66.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: SW/N 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/S 5-15. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/W 5-10. Low: 37.

Thu: High: 63. Low: 29. Sunny.

Fri: High: 61. Low: 35. Sunny; becoming breezy

Sat: High: 67. Low: 45. Windy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sun: High: 66. Low: 48. Becoming cloudy; chance of rain late.

Mon: High: 60. Low: 42. Mostly cloudy and breezy; chance of rain early.