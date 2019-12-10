Cold today, but warming up tomorrow

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a cold, but otherwise calm Tuesday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will warm-up into the 40s this afternoon under bright blue skies.

A slow warming trend will continue Wednesday and last through Friday. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures will top-out in the 50s all three days.

We’re watching a potential weather maker this weekend. An area of low pressure moving through the region will bring a chance of a wintry mix and/or snow to the state. The exact path and strength of the storm will determine the rain/snow line and how much snowfall the state will see. Stay with us as we continue to track this next weather maker.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny. Not as cold. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 45.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy at times. Wind: S 10-20g. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 35.

Thu: High: 54. Low: 34. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 59. Low: 35. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sat: High: 44. Low: 30. Cooler with increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 33. Low: 23. Wintry mix in the morning, then light snow.

Mon: High: 34. Low: 18. Morning snow showers, then clearing and cold.