Colder changes hit over the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a nice day is coming up Saturday with sunshine and milder weather. However, a cold front will race through Saturday night, dropping temperatures for the end of the weekend. There may even be a few rounds of snow flurries for parts of the state.

Low temperatures early Saturday will be in the 20s and 30s with light winds and clear skies. Sunshine and southwest winds will warm most of the area into the 60s.

The cold front will be through Kansas by daybreak Sunday. Colder air moves this way with afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s for much of the state. Clouds will increase and northwest Kansas has a chance for some snow flurries by afternoon.

Everyone in Kansas will have a chance for flurries coming up on Monday and Tuesday. However, snow accumulations look unlikely given the fast moving system and limited moisture.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 40.

Sun: High: 59 Increasing clouds; a bit breezy.

Mon: High: 41 Low: 33 Turning cloudy; late day/evening flurries.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 27 Turning mostly cloudy; few evening/night flurries.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 25 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 24 Sunny; breezy by afternoon.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.