Colder today, wind-blown warm-up this weekend

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says gusty, northerly winds of change will blow a December reality check back into Kansas Friday with afternoon highs nearly 20 degrees colder than earlier this week.

Early clouds Friday will give way to afternoon sun but it'll be much colder this afternoon than it was Thursday. Friday high temperatures will only top-out in the 40s. Gusty winds through the first half of the day should back-off throughout the afternoon.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees with light winds.

After a cold start Saturday morning, afternoon highs will soar back into the 50s as gusty southerly winds blow warmer air back into Kansas.

Sunday will be a bit 'calmer' with lighter winds and highs in the 50s once again before a powerful cold front cranks its way into our region early next week ushering Arctic air into the state dropping afternoon highs back into the 30s and 40s through next week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Becoming mostly sunny but MUCH colder. Wind: N 15-25; gusty early, under 15 mph after 1 p.m. High: 46.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty late. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 39.

Sun: High: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 42 Low: 36 Increasing clouds; a sprinkle or flurry. Windy.

Tue: High: 36 Low: 22 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 44 Low: 20 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy; evening light wintry mix.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 32 Early flurries then partly cloudy.