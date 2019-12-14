Colder today, wintry weather Sunday

We are still watching a weather system that will make an impact on Kansas Sunday. This system is not a big one, however will produce wintry weather across Kansas. A Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday and early Monday. Expect accumulating snowfall for parts of Kansas, along with freezing drizzle. Both weather conditions will impact roads and travel on Sunday through Monday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory begins at 6 A.M. Sunday and continues through Noon Monday for central and south-central Kansas. At this time the accumulating snowfall (2-4") will most likely occur across north-central Kansas, while freezing drizzle and a light wintry mix is more likely in southern Kansas (Wichita). Snowfall accumulations in Wichita will be less than 1". Ice accumulations of 0.10" are possible by Sunday evening across south-central and southeast Kansas. This is not expected to be a major ice storm, just a some slick roads and sidewalks. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the 20s and 30s, warming into the low 40s by Tuesday.

Drying out with a warming trend in the forecast through the end of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Sunday 6 A.M. to Noon Monday ***

Today: Mostly cloudy; colder. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 40.

Tonight: Cloudy, slight chance of flurries/freezing drizzle after midnight. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Light wintry mix likely. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 31.

Tomorrow Night: Light wintry mix to flurries. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 21.

Mon: High: 36 AM light snow or flurries, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Tue: High: 41 Low: 20 Sunny

Wed: High: 50 Low: 23 Sunny and breezy

Thu: High: 53 Low: 30 Partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 31 Decreasing clouds, breezy.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.