Colder weather returns

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that colder weather will settle across the area for Thursday with temperatures nearly 20 degrees below normal. Some showers are possible in southern Kansas, but amounts will be very light.

Look for increasing clouds into early Thursday with lows in the 30s and 40s. Some rain showers may mix with a few snowflakes in southwest Kansas, but accumulation is unlikely. Rain showers will be possible from Wichita on to the southeast. Highs will stay in the 40s with gusty north winds.

A return to some sunshine is on the way for Friday with highs in the 50s.

Another cold front is due in this weekend. Saturday looks warmer, but the front delivers a drop in temperatures for the end of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Turning cloudy, breezy, chilly. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; scattered light rain showers. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Evening showers end, mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 36.

Fri: High: 55 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 35 Sunny and milder.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 44 Increasing clouds; breezy and colder.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.