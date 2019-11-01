College Hill resident out hundreds of dollars after Halloween decorations stolen

Halloween is over, and Tyler Staats is packing up his decorations, but he's missing a few. On his surveillance video you'll find some trick or treaters coming back for more than just candy at about 5 a.m. Friday.

"We loved our decorations but apparently these two individuals loved it more and sought to relocate them to their property," said Staats.

Two stolen decorations resemble the character Penny-Wise from the movie 'It.' Together, they cost abotu $500. Staats knows two individuals came onto his yard but he can't identify them. He says he tried to get a good look at their faces but couldn't see much else.

Staats says he doesn't have a better description of the getaway car because one of his surveillance cameras didn't turn on.

"To see somebody come at that time of the night, set up the way they did, parked their car down the street, it sucks," said Staats.

Wichita police say decorations are usually stolen from front yards during the holiday season. They say you should label your decorations or write down serial numbers and take pictures. Staats says he won't press charges if the items are brought back.

Police say if the suspects are caught they will face criminal charges. If you have any information you're asked to call police.