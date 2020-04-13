College students largely miss financial boost from economic stimulus payments

The National Center for Education shows there are about 20 million college students in the U.S. Many are claimed as dependents by their parents, and as such, won't receive $1,200 in economic impact payments distributed by the federal government as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved last month by Congress and signed by President Trump.

The parents of college-aged students also do not receive the $500 credit in the stimulus plan, as that only applies to children 16 and younger. At least some help is expected with Kansas colleges set to receive more than $70 million in relief, with more than 50 percent of that intended for financial aid for students.

This includes about $49 million from the U.S. Department of Education to the state's six public universities: KU, K-State, Wichita State, Emporia State, Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State.

The dedication toward financial aid is at least some consolation for people like Jack Nadeau and Malik Jackson, University of Kansas students who both have jobs, but neither qualify for unemployment and both are claimed as dependents by their parents.

"To be able to try and afford my rent, and I pay all my tuition on my own. So (I'm) just trying to make sure I'm saving enough for the future, and even covering rent right now is really difficult," Jackson says.

Eyewitness News on Monday reached out to Kansas colleges expected to benefit from the federal pandemic bill. Wichita State University says it's working to determine guidelines and that there should be more information on the funding and how it'll be distributed later this week.